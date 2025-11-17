Global summit will showcase Telangana Rising vision: Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the government was extending invitations to industrialists and investors from across the world to attend the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled to be held from December 8.

“As the Congress government completes two years in office, we will showcase the Telangana Rising — Vision 2047 document to the world,” he added.

The deputy chief minister visited various places in and around Hyderabad, including HICC, HITEX, Gachibowli Stadium, Bharat Future City and an open plot of land at Dundigal, to select the venue for the global summit. Speaking to reporters during his visits, Vikramarka said that the government is inviting not only the people of Telangana but also investors from across the globe.

“After one year in office, we explained to the Telangana people the achievements of our government. As we complete two years in office, the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a decision to explain the 2047 Vision Document to the world. The government intends to explain how Telangana ought to be, and will be, by 2047,” he said.