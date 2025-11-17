Global summit will showcase Telangana Rising vision: Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the government was extending invitations to industrialists and investors from across the world to attend the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit, scheduled to be held from December 8.
“As the Congress government completes two years in office, we will showcase the Telangana Rising — Vision 2047 document to the world,” he added.
The deputy chief minister visited various places in and around Hyderabad, including HICC, HITEX, Gachibowli Stadium, Bharat Future City and an open plot of land at Dundigal, to select the venue for the global summit. Speaking to reporters during his visits, Vikramarka said that the government is inviting not only the people of Telangana but also investors from across the globe.
“After one year in office, we explained to the Telangana people the achievements of our government. As we complete two years in office, the Cabinet led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has taken a decision to explain the 2047 Vision Document to the world. The government intends to explain how Telangana ought to be, and will be, by 2047,” he said.
The deputy chief minister further said: “Hyderabad is an extremely attractive location for investments and the government will explain to the global industrial community attending the summit that the city offers excellent climate and highly skilled human resources at affordable cost.”
He said that they are inspecting Bharat Future City, HITEX, Gachibowli, Dundigal and other locations as potential venues for the summit. “In Bharat Future City, we are considering 100 acres of open land. Recently, a new location outside the city of Dubai was chosen to host the Dubai Festival. On similar lines, we are evaluating new venues to host our global summit,” he added.
Several senior officials, including Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Vikas Raj, Shashank, Narsimha Reddy, Krishna Bhaskar and Musharraf Ali accompanied the deputy chief minister.