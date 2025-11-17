KTR slams Centre, Telangana for cotton procurement ‘crisis’

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday criticised both the Union and state governments for their “reckless negligence towards the severe cotton procurement crisis” unfolding across the state.

Expressing his anguish over the issue, the former minister said that lakhs of cotton farmers who toiled throughout the year are now unable to sell their produce, while both the Centre and state government “remain in deep slumber.”

In a press statement issued here, the BRS leader demanded that the Union government immediately intervene and address the issue.

He accused both the BJP-led Union government and the Congress government in the state of jointly failing the farming community. “Though nearly 50 lakh acres are under cotton cultivation this year, neither government has shown urgency or sensitivity towards the crisis,” he said.

The BRS leader also criticised the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for refusing to procure cotton on the grounds of moisture content, Kapas mobile app registration issues and allegations of corruption in ginning mills and their grading.