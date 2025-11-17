KTR slams Centre, Telangana for cotton procurement ‘crisis’

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday criticised both the Union and state governments for their “reckless negligence towards the severe cotton procurement crisis” unfolding across the state.
Expressing his anguish over the issue, the former minister said that lakhs of cotton farmers who toiled throughout the year are now unable to sell their produce, while both the Centre and state government “remain in deep slumber.”
In a press statement issued here, the BRS leader demanded that the Union government immediately intervene and address the issue.
He accused both the BJP-led Union government and the Congress government in the state of jointly failing the farming community. “Though nearly 50 lakh acres are under cotton cultivation this year, neither government has shown urgency or sensitivity towards the crisis,” he said.
The BRS leader also criticised the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for refusing to procure cotton on the grounds of moisture content, Kapas mobile app registration issues and allegations of corruption in ginning mills and their grading.
He stated that due to these hurdles, farmers are not even receiving the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 8,110 per quintal, while the open market is offering only Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000, causing loss of nearly Rs 2,000 per quintal to farmers.
“CCI has purchased only 1.12 lakh tonnes so far, alarmingly low compared to the season’s projected produce of 28.29 lakh tonnes,” he said, describing it as clear evidence of a deepening procurement crisis.
Harish flags ‘tardy’ paddy procurement process
BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday expressed displeasure over the tardy paddy procurement process in Chinnakodur mandal. The Siddipet MLA, during his visit to a procurement centre at Mallaram village, said: “Due to the negligence of the Congress government, farmers across the state are facing severe difficulties. The government promised to buy 85 lakh metric tonnes of paddy but it has so far purchased only six lakh metric tonnes.”