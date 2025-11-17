Lite byte | Was Surekha’s 'sorry' written and directed by RGV?

Whispers in film and political circles suggest that the recent climbdown by minister Konda Surekha for her remarks against Akkineni Nagarjuna and his family did not happen on its own. The talk doing the rounds is that filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma quietly stepped in and nudged both sides towards a truce.

Sources say Varma, who is known to keep long-standing links with both the Konda family and Nagarjuna, played the go-between. According to those familiar with the discussions, he is said to have convinced Nagarjuna to accept the minister’s public apology and consider withdrawing his civil suit.

Why Varma got involved, and how he managed to bring the two sides together, has become the latest topic of speculation in the industry. For now, insiders claim the matter has been “closed”, though the behind-the-scenes negotiations are still fuelling plenty of chatter.

A minister’s lament

It’s not easy being a minister. So says a Cabinet colleague of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Inducted just a few months ago, the minister is said to be flooded with requests for favours. In a candid confession, the minister admits: “I was happier before I became a minister”.

The reason? “From the moment I took oath, the floodgates of ‘expectations’ burst open. From aides to supporters, and every constituent I shook hands with, everyone wants something or the other,” he says in frustration, adding with weary smile, “I simply can’t fulfil all their demands — not in this lifetime, at least.”

Inputs: Ireddy Srinivas Reddy, B Kartheek