Man abducted, burnt alive in suspected honour killing in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A 39-year-old man was kidnapped and burnt alive at Yerrampally village in Farooqnagar mandal of Rangareddy district, in a suspected honour killing. The incident came to light on Sunday after the victim’s wife identified the charred remains as those of Yerra Rajashekar.

Police suspect the killing was planned by K Venkatesh, father of a 19-year-old woman who had recently eloped with and married 27-year-old Yerra Chandrashekar, the victim’s younger brother. The couple had faced days of tension over their inter-caste marriage; the woman is from a BC community, while Chandrashekar is said to belong to a Scheduled Caste.

According to the family, Venkatesh and his associates arrived at the victim’s home around 10.15 pm on Wednesday. One of them allegedly posed as a constable and asked Rajashekar to accompany them. Rajashekar went with them and did not return.

His wife filed a complaint about 30 minutes later. Police traced his mobile phone initially, but the signal was lost after the device was allegedly discarded near a bypass road.