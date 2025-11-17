MP Eatala meets Union Minister Gadkari, seeks nod for three major road projects

HYDERABAD: BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Sunday sought the intervention of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in granting approval for three major road infrastructure proposals pending under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF).

The MP met Gadkari in Nagpur and submitted three separate letters requesting direct sanction, citing delays at the state level. In his first representation, Rajender urged sanction for widening and strengthening the Babaguda-Aliabad road, including construction of high-level bridges at two points where low-level causeways frequently result in flooding and traffic breakdowns. He said the single-lane stretch, which links Rajiv Rahadhari, Shamirpet and the Outer Ring Road, has become accident-prone due to rising traffic.

In the second letter, he sought clearance for a flyover along the LB Nagar-Turkayamjal section of Nagarjunasagar road. He said the corridor faces persistent congestion at Kamineni, Sagar Ring Road, BN Reddy Nagar and Turkayamjal, and requested a feasibility study and Detailed Project Report for flyovers or grade separators to ease movement towards the ORR, RGI Airport and Pharma City.

The third request pertains to sanctioning a five-km inter-district road connecting Ksheerasagar in Siddipet district to Koltur in Medchal-Malkajgiri via Annasagar and Gangadarpally.