Naidu–Revanth ties will ease issues between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana: V-P Radhakrishnan

HYDERABAD: Describing them as “guru and shishya”, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday expressed confidence that N Chandrababu Naidu and A Revanth Reddy will be able to settle outstanding matters between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“It is a matter of a few meetings. With a few meetings, the issues will be resolved. Both CMs are guru and shishya. Both states will grow together and contribute to Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Responding to Revanth’s reference to former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, Radhakrishnan said: “Revanth Reddy noted that Venkaiah Naidu played a key role in resolving issues when he was vice-president and asked for my help now. In his speech, Revanth Reddy said ‘Peddalu Chandrababu Garu’, which shows that every issue will be settled. It is only a dispute within a family.”