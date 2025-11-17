Nepali gang robs retired Army officer of gold, cash in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An armed Nepali dacoit gang allegedly robbed the home of a 75-year-old retired Army officer at Gunrock Enclave on Saturday night.

Karkhana police said a Nepalese couple, Pooja and Raju, employed at the residence of Captain DK Giri (retired) for the past 25 days, orchestrated the theft along with four accomplices.

The gang reportedly entered the house around 12.15 am, attacked Giri with sticks, tied his hands and legs, sealed his mouth with tape and tried to administer a sedative. Giri resisted but was overpowered, and the gang looted valuables.

They escaped with over 15 tolas of gold ornaments and cash, estimated to be worth Rs 25 lakh, including the jewellery Giri was wearing. He sustained injuries to his face and legs.

Karkhana ACP Ramesh said Giri was alone at home as his wife was visiting relatives in Punjagutta. “The Nepali couple, along with four others, tied up the victim, tried to give him a sedative and stole around 15 to 20 tolas of gold and cash. We are searching for the accused with six teams,” he said.

Karkhana police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Six special teams have been formed to trace the absconding Nepali gang, with officials examining CCTV footage and conducting searches.

Staff hired 25 days ago behind theft

Police said a Nepali couple, employed at the residence of the retired Army officer for the past 25 days, carried out the theft along with four others. They entered the house around 12.15 am, attacked him with sticks, tied his hands and legs, sealed his mouth with tape and tried to administer a sedative.