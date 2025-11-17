Retired SC judge Sudershan Reddy backs QUOTA in private sector

HYDERABAD: Pointing that both the Union and state governments are increasingly relying on contractual and outsourced recruitment to circumvent reservation policies, retired Supreme Court judge, Justice B Sudershan Reddy on Sunday observed that quota system should be introduced in the private sector as a legal safeguard against discrimination.

Justice Sudershan Reddy made these remarks at an event titled, “Celebrating the 75th Birth Year of Prof Sukhdeo Thorat — A Life of Ideas: Unveiling Three Scholarly Gems in Honour of Prof Sukhdeo Thorat”, where speakers lauded Prof Thorat for his contributions.

The event was organised under the aegis of the Special Officer of ‘Buddhavanam’ and noted journalist, Mallepalli Laxmaiah, at the Centre for Dalit Studies here in the city.

Quoting freedom fighter Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, Justice Sudershan Reddy said that “caste restricts opportunity, restricted opportunity constricts ability and constricted ability further restricts opportunity.

He also recalled his experience of having worked with Prof Sukhdeo Thorat, the former UGC chairman, as part of the Independent Expert Working Group studying the Socio-Education, Employment, Economic, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) survey.