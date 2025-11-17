Telangana cabinet expansion, reshuffle likely before December 9

HYDERABAD: With the Jubilee Hills byelection now past and the Congress government on the verge of completing two years in office, a major reshuffle in the state Cabinet appears imminent.
Senior Congress leaders said a proposal for Cabinet expansion and reshuffle has been sent to the party high command by the state leadership and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The plan suggests inducting four or five new members and removing three or four current ministers. Portfolios of existing ministers may also be reassigned.
The proposal has been submitted to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi for approval.
Sources told TNIE that ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao and Konda Surekha may be asked to step down. Those being considered for induction include Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Beerla Ilaiah, Aadi Srinivas, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, K Madan Mohan Rao and Balu Naik.
A senior minister said speculation is widespread within the party, and many expect an expansion aimed at ensuring stability over the next three years. Several key portfolios like Finance, Revenue, Home, Education, Information Technology, Commercial Taxes, and Municipal and Urban Development may be reassigned to senior leaders.
Among BC legislators, TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud is being seen as a possible replacement for minister Ponnam Prabhakar. If Konda Surekha is dropped, Aadi Srinivas and Beerla Ilaiah from the Munnuru Kapu and Yadav communities may be accommodated.
Jupally Krishna Rao may be replaced by Yellareddy MLA K Madan Mohan Rao. The party recently appointed Mancherial MLA K Prem Sagar Rao as Civil Supplies Corporation chairman from the same community.
As per district representation, erstwhile Nizamabad currently has no minister, and Mahesh Kumar Goud or Madan Mohan Rao may be inducted if the high command accepts the proposal. If Ponnam Prabhakar exits the Cabinet, Aadi Srinivas may be given a berth to balance representation from the erstwhile Karimnagar district.
Rajagopal may replace brother Venkat; Ponnam to become TPCC chief?
There is also a demand to include an ST Lambada legislator. With Seethakka already in the Cabinet, Devarakonda MLA Balu Naik is being considered.
From the Yadav community, Beerla Ilaiah of the erstwhile Nalgonda district is under consideration, subject to community and district-wise balance.
Party leaders also said Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy has a strong chance of joining the Cabinet, replacing his brother Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, in line with earlier assurances from the high command. A similar promise was made to Chennur MLA G Vivek Venkataswamy, who was later made the Labour minister.
If Mahesh Kumar Goud enters the Cabinet, the question of who will take over as TPCC president is being discussed. Ponnam Prabhakar is seen as a strong contender due to his familiarity with both the high command and the public.
A major point of discussion is the reshuffling of portfolios. Sources said Finance is likely to go to minister D Sridhar Babu, currently held by Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who may take charge of Home. Irrigation or Civil Supplies may be reassigned to Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy or Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, while Revenue could go to N Uttam Kumar Reddy.
The Information Technology or Industries portfolio may go to K Madan Mohan Rao or another minister, in case Sridhar Babu does not retain it. The Commercial Tax department, currently held by the chief minister, may be given to a new minister.
Several senior and first-time MLAs may also be appointed chief whip and whips, as vacancies exist and more may arise after the expansion. Parigi MLA Rammohan Reddy and Ibrahimpatnam MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy are considered strong contenders for chief whip. MLAs N Padmavathi Reddy, Medipally Satyam,
Nayini Rajender Reddy, Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Ch Vamshi Krishna are among those being considered for
whip posts. December is expected to see activity within the ruling Congress heightened as leaders wait to see who will remain in the Cabinet and who will be inducted.
Likely to be dropped
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy
Ponnam Prabhakar (may head the TPCC)
Jupally Krishna Rao
Konda Surekha
Likely new inductees
Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy
Beerla Ilaiah
Aadi Srinivas
B Mahesh Kumar Goud
K Madan Mohan Rao
Balu Naik
Portfolios likely to be reassigned
Finance: D Sridhar Babu (from Bhatti Vikramarka)
Home: Bhatti Vikramarka (currently with CM)
Irrigation / Civil Supplies: Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy or Ponguleti
Revenue: N Uttam Kumar Reddy
IT / Industries: K Madan Mohan Rao or another minister (in case not retained by Sridhar Babu)
Commercial Taxes to be given to a new minister (currently with CM)