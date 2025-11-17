Telangana cabinet expansion, reshuffle likely before December 9

HYDERABAD: With the Jubilee Hills byelection now past and the Congress government on the verge of completing two years in office, a major reshuffle in the state Cabinet appears imminent.

Senior Congress leaders said a proposal for Cabinet expansion and reshuffle has been sent to the party high command by the state leadership and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The plan suggests inducting four or five new members and removing three or four current ministers. Portfolios of existing ministers may also be reassigned.

The proposal has been submitted to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi for approval.

Sources told TNIE that ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Jupally Krishna Rao and Konda Surekha may be asked to step down. Those being considered for induction include Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Beerla Ilaiah, Aadi Srinivas, B Mahesh Kumar Goud, K Madan Mohan Rao and Balu Naik.