U-shaped classroom concept quietly fades away in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An attempt to ensure backbenchers get proper attention in classrooms in government schools across Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts has largely fallen through, with most institutions returning to traditional rows within weeks of trying out U-shaped seating layouts.

The idea, introduced at the start of the 2025–26 academic year, aimed to remove the divide between “frontbenchers” and “backbenchers”.

Hyderabad Collector Dasari Hari Chandana drew inspiration from the Malayalam film Sthanarthi Sreekuttan and announced the change during an inspection at the Tribal Welfare Water Sports Academy and the Tribal Welfare Ashram Boys School in Bowenpally. The Education department later issued instructions directing all government schools to adopt the arrangement.

Only a few schools tried the model in the first week, and even those restricted it mostly to primary sections. By mid-term, most schools reverted to the earlier layout.

Teachers said the alternative setups made teaching difficult in subjects such as Science and Mathematics, where blackboard use is frequent. Several pointed out that the method works only when the class has fewer than 20 students, which is rare outside pre-primary levels.