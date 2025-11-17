U-shaped classroom concept quietly fades away in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An attempt to ensure backbenchers get proper attention in classrooms in government schools across Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts has largely fallen through, with most institutions returning to traditional rows within weeks of trying out U-shaped seating layouts.
The idea, introduced at the start of the 2025–26 academic year, aimed to remove the divide between “frontbenchers” and “backbenchers”.
Hyderabad Collector Dasari Hari Chandana drew inspiration from the Malayalam film Sthanarthi Sreekuttan and announced the change during an inspection at the Tribal Welfare Water Sports Academy and the Tribal Welfare Ashram Boys School in Bowenpally. The Education department later issued instructions directing all government schools to adopt the arrangement.
Only a few schools tried the model in the first week, and even those restricted it mostly to primary sections. By mid-term, most schools reverted to the earlier layout.
Teachers said the alternative setups made teaching difficult in subjects such as Science and Mathematics, where blackboard use is frequent. Several pointed out that the method works only when the class has fewer than 20 students, which is rare outside pre-primary levels.
S Vivek, a teacher from a government school in Rangareddy, said the layout worked “to some extent” for classes 1 to 3
and during language lessons for older students. “But in classes 9 and 10, especially in mathematics or physics where we need the blackboard throughout, it simply did not work. We moved back to the old pattern.”
Sravanthi, a teacher from a government school at Nampally, said classroom size made it unworkable. “The strength is high and the rooms are small. Students at the far end cannot hear properly,” she said.
M Ravinder, in-charge headmaster of a government school in Nallakunta, said schools were asked to implement the method without a prior study. “We tried it, but it did not help. Teaching became more difficult,” he said.