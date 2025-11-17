Vemulawada temple expansion works pick up pace

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The ongoing expansion works at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada gathered pace with the removal of the south prakaram, the outer circumambulatory passage, on Sunday.

According to temple officials, a few “associate” shivalingams, popularly referred to as “Kotilingalu” by devotees, have been shifted out from the temple premises. “There is a possibility of extending the temple premises by 20 feet towards the south side,” the temple officials said.

“Kotilingalu were relocated as suggested by the Sringeri seer. Expansion works are being carried out on a war footing,” they added. It may be mentioned here that other structures, including the Kalabhavan, Kalyanakatta, the office of the executive officer, kitchen shed and queue lines, have already been removed.

Due to the ongoing works, devotees are being asked to have darshan at the Bheemeshwara Swamy temple. The Arjita sevas, Kartheeka Maasa Deepotsavam and other rituals continued to be performed at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees converged on the temple town on Sunday, a day ahead of the last Kartheeka Somavaram (Monday), and participated in the Deepotsavam and other programmes organised in front of the temple.