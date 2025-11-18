40-year-old man tied to pole, beaten to death by family of minor girl in Telangana

MULUGU: A 40-year-old electrician was killed in Mulugu district after the relatives of a 16-year-old girl allegedly tied him to a pole and beat him to death.

The victim, Jadi Sammaiah, a resident of Eturunagaram mandal and father of two, was found with multiple injuries. He is said to have told his grandfather that he wanted to marry the girl. According to the cops, Sammaiah had been in contact with the 16-year-old for some time. The nature of their relationship is under investigation, with police stressing that all allegations involving a minor will be probed as per law.

On Sunday, Sammaiah travelled to her village on his two-wheeler, where he was intercepted by the girl’s relatives. Police said he was tied to a cement pole in the village and assaulted, leading to his death at the spot.

Mulugu Circle Inspector D Suresh said initial findings suggest Sammaiah had gone to the village to return money he had borrowed from the girl. “He was tied to a pole and beaten. He remained outside through the night and succumbed to severe injuries,” he said. The body was shifted to Mulugu Government Area Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.