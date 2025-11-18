Building develops wide cracks following deep excavation near Goshamahal in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Panic spread in Chaknawadi, Goshamahal, on Monday after a five-storey building developed wide cracks, allegedly due to deep cellar excavation at an adjoining construction site.

Residents said the contractor excavated the cellar without leaving mandatory setbacks, triggering structural distress. They alerted the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) but alleged that officials failed to respond immediately.

Goshamahal police rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and evacuated all occupants. Residents were seen scrambling out of the building, fearing a collapse.

Locals accused the GHMC of ignoring repeated complaints about unchecked excavation. They said heavy machinery had been used in violation of the sanctioned plan and pointed out earlier nala-side cave-ins in the area as a warning.

GHMC officials said a structural stability test would be conducted. Excavation at the adjacent site has been halted. If the damaged building is found unsafe, it will be demolished.