Congress govt indifferent to plight of auto drivers: BRS working president KT Rama Rao

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the Congress government lacks sincerity in addressing the problems being faced by auto drivers in the state.

Speaking at a meeting with auto drivers held at Telangana Bhavan in Sircilla, he said that the accident insurance scheme for auto drivers, introduced during the BRS government, has been neglected by the current government.

The legislator from Sircilla recalled that the previous BRS regime, under the leadership of then chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had provided a `5 lakh accident insurance cover to every registered auto driver. “Since October, the insurance renewals have not been processed, resulting in thousands of auto drivers losing their insurance coverage,” he said.

Rama Rao assured the gathering that he would personally pay the insurance premium FOR 5,000 auto drivers in the district to ensure they continue to have protection. Commenting on the free bus travel scheme for women, the BRS leader said that the party is not against the initiative. However, he criticised the government for allegedly increasing bus fares, which is affecting men and students.

“When we raise these issues, they try to divert attention by targeting BRS leaders with baseless allegations,” he added.