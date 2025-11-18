Officials inspect MMR backwater-hit fields in Telangana's Sircilla

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: District and irrigation officials on Monday inspected farmlands submerged by backwater from the Mid Manair Reservoir (MMR) and assured farmers of corrective steps.

Farmers along with BJP leader Erram Ramesh urged officials to maintain the water level at 25 tmcft instead of 27 tmcft, alleging that the increased level was flooding cultivated land.

They said nearly 2,000 acres across 10 villages had been affected for two years, despite lying outside the buffer zone.

A week earlier, they submitted a representation to in-charge collector Garima Agarwal during Prajavani. She directed officials to inspect the situation.