Telangana HC allows release of Revan Infra’s assets

HYDERABAD: Justice J Srinivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday permitted the release of assets belonging to Revan Infra, which were under the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) since 2012.

Justice Srinivas Rao was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Jagati Publications, Indira Television and Janani Infra, seeking substitution of the security furnished earlier.

After hearing arguments of all parties, the judge directed that the properties may be released subject to the petitioners submitting a fresh FDR or bank guarantee in place of the seized assets.