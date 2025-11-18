Telangana

Telangana HC allows release of Revan Infra’s assets

Justice Srinivas Rao was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Jagati Publications, Indira Television and Janani Infra, seeking substitution of the security furnished earlier.
Image of gavel used for representational purposes only.
Image of gavel used for representational purposes only.(File photo | ANI)
TG Naidu
Updated on
1 min read

HYDERABAD: Justice J Srinivas Rao of the Telangana High Court on Monday permitted the release of assets belonging to Revan Infra, which were under the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) since 2012.

Justice Srinivas Rao was hearing a batch of petitions filed by Jagati Publications, Indira Television and Janani Infra, seeking substitution of the security furnished earlier.

After hearing arguments of all parties, the judge directed that the properties may be released subject to the petitioners submitting a fresh FDR or bank guarantee in place of the seized assets.

Telangana High Court
assets
Revan Infra

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Google Preferred source
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com