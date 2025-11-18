Telangana minister Uttam Kumar launches Rs 171.5 crore development works in Miryalaguda

NALGONDA: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday affirmed the government’s commitment to comprehensive development of the Miryalaguda constituency.

Uttam was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation and inaugurating various development works worth over Rs 171.5 crore within the Miryalaguda municipal limits, in the presence of Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda MP Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy.

The minister assured the people that the government is committed to ensuring adequate water supply and also resolving all issues related to irrigation in Miryalaguda.

He asserted that the government intends to complete all lift irrigation projects started in the constituency and ensure its overall development, while emphasising the collective resolve of the ministers to develop the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Highlighting the state government’s welfare initiatives, he said that Telangana provides six kg of sannabiyyam (fine variety rice) to every eligible household.