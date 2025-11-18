Telangana minister Uttam Kumar launches Rs 171.5 crore development works in Miryalaguda

NALGONDA: Irrigation & Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Monday affirmed the government’s commitment to comprehensive development of the Miryalaguda constituency.
Uttam was addressing the gathering after laying the foundation and inaugurating various development works worth over Rs 171.5 crore within the Miryalaguda municipal limits, in the presence of Roads & Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Nalgonda MP Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy.
The minister assured the people that the government is committed to ensuring adequate water supply and also resolving all issues related to irrigation in Miryalaguda.
He asserted that the government intends to complete all lift irrigation projects started in the constituency and ensure its overall development, while emphasising the collective resolve of the ministers to develop the erstwhile Nalgonda district.
Highlighting the state government’s welfare initiatives, he said that Telangana provides six kg of sannabiyyam (fine variety rice) to every eligible household.
Criticising the previous BRS regime for allegedly failing to issue even a single new ration card during its 10-year rule, he stated that the current government has been issuing ration cards to all eligible beneficiaries and will continue to do so.
Uttam, meanwhile, announced sanction of Rs 57 crore for lining of the main canal in the Miryalaguda constituency. He also revealed that Rs 24 crore has been sanctioned for construction of check dams at Dubba Thanda, Shantinagar and Ravulapenta and Rs 20 crore for construction of feeder channels.
HAM roads
R&B Minister Venkat Reddy, meanwhile, said that HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) roads, to be constructed with Rs 250 crore funds, have been sanctioned for the Miryalaguda constituency, with double roads being constructed from every village to the mandal headquarters. He added that tenders for HAM roads worth Rs 450 crore for Nagarjunasagar constituency and Rs 350 crore for Devarakonda segment have been issued.
“State-wide development of R&B roads, unprecedented in Telangana’s history, is being undertaken with an outlay of Rs 65,000 crore,” he said.