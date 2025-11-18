Telangana to facilitate travel for Saudi bus-tanker collision victims’ families: Minister Azharuddin

HYDERABAD: Minorities Welfare Minister Mohammad Azharuddin on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of Telangana residents in the Saudi Arabia bus accident and said the state government was making every effort to support the families. “We are in touch with Saudi authorities and extending all possible assistance. Our priority is to help the relatives,” he said.

Speaking at Haj House with Haj Committee chairman and TMREIS chairman Mohammad Faheem Quraishi and senior officials, Azharuddin said the government would arrange passports, visas and other documentation for one family member to travel to Saudi Arabia. As several bodies were severely burnt, DNA testing may be required, he added.

He said the government was gathering complete details through the Saudi Consulate and would act as per the CM’s directions. A dedicated team will visit the homes of all affected families. Azharuddin noted this was a preliminary briefing and confirmed information would be shared once available.