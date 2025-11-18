Villagers protest pollution in Telangana's Jinnaram, demand closure of Hetero unit

SANGAREDDY: Demanding that the state government shut down a polluting industry allegedly damaging their fields, tanks and groundwater, residents and farmers of Domdugu village in Jinnaram mandal held a dharna before the Collectorate on Monday.

Farmers gathered in large numbers, demanding the closure of the Hetero Drugs unit, alleging it has been contaminating water bodies and agricultural land.

PCB Executive Engineer Kumar Pathak arrived there on the directions of Collector P Pravinya to hold discussions. When Pathak refused to touch the polluted water, villagers questioned why officials were afraid to handle the very water they were forced to use.

Cops intervened and allowed a five-member team to meet the collector. “Many in our village are facing kidney, cancer and heart problems. Close the industry permanently and compensate those who suffered losses,” villagers told the collector. They also demanded action against officials responsible and sought measures to protect water bodies and agriculture.