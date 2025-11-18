Youth Congress stages protest in Hyderabad against ‘vote theft’

HYDERABAD: The Youth Congress members staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, alleging systematic “vote theft” across the country and that the actions of the NDA government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) were detrimental to democratic principles.

They were joined in their protest by a host of Congress leaders, including TPCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, as well as Youth Congress national head Uday Bhanu Chib and Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahesh Goud alleged that the NDA’s victory in Bihar was “achieved through unfair means”.

He said the Congress had been raising the issue of voter deletions and manipulation for quite some time now, and warned that similar patterns could emerge in Telangana “under the guise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR)”.