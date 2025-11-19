Centre, state hurting farmers: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

ADILABAD/WARANGAL: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday accused the state government of supporting the Centre, which according to him, was imposing unnecessary restrictions while purchasing cotton and soybean with regard to moisture content.

During his visit to Adilabad market yard, the former minister alleged: “The Union government, citing quality of cotton, is trying to import cotton from other countries. Because of this, the Centre is creating problems for Telangana farmers and the state is also supporting it.”

Rama Rao announced that the BRS will support the ‘chakka jam’ planned by all opposition parties on national highways on November 21 in protest against the restrictions being imposed on purchase of cotton and soybean.

Later in the day, Rama Rao submitted a representation to a CCI official.

Meanwhile, Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao claimed that Telangana farmers have been ending their lives by suicide due to the indifferent attitude of both the Union and state governments.

During his visit to the Enumamula Agricultural Market in Warangal, the former minister claimed that around 406 farmers died by suicide in the state because they were not provided the minimum support price (MSP) for their produce.

He also alleged that the Congress government was registering false cases against farmers for raising their voice.