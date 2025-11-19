ED to probe money laundering angle in I-Bomma piracy case

HYDERABAD: The Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) Hyderabad Zonal Unit is preparing to investigate the money laundering aspect of the film piracy case involving Immadi Ravi, who was arrested by the Hyderabad City Police three days ago for film piracy on his website, I-Bomma.

ED officials have written to Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, requesting the details of the case, including the FIR, remand report, statements made by the accused, and the documents seized pertaining to his bank accounts.

This action follows the police’s freezing of Rs 3.5 crore in the accused’s bank accounts, identification of huge transactions totalling approximately Rs 25 crore across his four bank accounts.

The police also discovered a monthly transfer of Rs 15 lakh from a crypto wallet to his NRI accounts, for purchase of housing and other immovable properties in the Caribbean Islands. The ED suspects that Ravi laundered substantial amounts of money earned from betting promotions and movie piracy.

With these developments, the ED is preparing to investigate the allegations from a money laundering angle and is likely to file an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) based on the city police’s case diary against Ravi.