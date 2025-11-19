Hyderabad tops state in cybercrime refunds

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad emerged as the top performer in the Special Lok Adalat held on November 15, recording the highest number of case disposals and cybercrime-related refunds in Telangana. The city disposed of 11,226 cases, securing the first position among all Commissionerates.

The cybercrime police station and zonal cyber cells also topped the tri-commissionerates by closing 709 cybercrime cases and facilitating refunds amounting to Rs 5,77,78,601.23, the highest among cybercrime units in the state.

During the Lok Adalat, the cybercrime PS compounded or compromised 40 cases, ensuring refunds worth Rs 1.98 crore. In the pre-Lok Adalat period, the unit refunded Rs 3.07 crore across 275 cases, while zonal cyber cells refunded an additional Rs 71.83 lakh in 394 cases.

Hyderabad Additional Commissioner M Srinivasulu credited coordinated efforts across all zones, with teams working closely with banks, financial institutions and technical service providers to trace fraudulent transactions and secure quick refunds.