iBomma Ravi posed threat to nation’s digital safety: Hyderabad Cyber Crime police

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber Crime police have said that Immadi Ravi, the accused in the movie piracy case, allegedly colluded with betting platform operators and posed a direct threat to the nation’s financial stability and digital safety.

The police arrested him in Hyderabad on November 15. He is at present lodged in Chanchalguda jail.

According to the remand report, Ravi colluded with the operators of these gaming and betting platforms by diverting massive user traffic to their illegal networks.

By colluding with them, “he has not only facilitated large-scale financial exploitation of the people but also posed a direct threat to the financial stability and digital safety of the country,” the remand report said.

The traffic generated from the piracy websites was diverted through multiple intermediary domains, eventually leading users to online gaming and betting platforms. There, over 3.7 million users were lured with promotional offers, bonuses, and misleading advertisements, encouraging them to participate in online betting activities.

Police said that to prevent his arrest, Ravi created multiple websites under various extensions to host pirated movies, despite repeated blocking attempts. Besides, a total of 17 domains used to host the pirated content were found to be controlled by Ravi.