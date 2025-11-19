Jubilee Hills byelection verdict proved KTR is a failed leader: Labour Minister Vivek

SIDDIPET: Describing BRS working president KT Rama Rao as a “failed leader”, Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy on Tuesday said that the recent Jubilee Hills byelection verdict has once again proved this “fact”. Participating in various programmes organised in Gajwel constituency, the minister said: “Every election, people are teaching a lesson to the BRS. It is up to Rama Rao to assess the situation to know if people are accepting his leadership or not.”

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rama Rao campaigned with the slogan ‘Saaru, kaaru and padahaaru’ (KCR, car and 16 seats). But people defeated them in seven segments. In the 2023 Assembly elections, people completely rejected BRS and in the subsequent Lok Sabha polls, the pink party scored a duck. In the two byelections held after the Congress formed the government in the state, the BRS drew a blank,” he added.

The minister further claimed that discussions have been taking place within the BRS on who will lead the party in future and said: “If there is no change in leadership, the BRS candidates may not even be able to secure their deposits in future elections.”

Vivek, meanwhile, said that the Congress government’s primary target is the welfare of the people. “Our government issued five lakh new ration cards. We have undertaken a unique programme to provide sanna biyyam (fine variety rice) to people below the poverty. We have sanctioned Indiramma houses to beneficiaries who have been waiting for them for 10 years,” he said.