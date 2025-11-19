Justice League | Telangana HC extends interim stay on Group-I results order

A bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday once again extended the interim suspension of an order issued earlier by a single judge, setting aside the results of the Telangana Public Service Commissions (TGPSC) Group-1 Mains examination.

The results were announced on March 10 and the general rank list of the 563 selected candidates was published on March 30. The appointments, which were conditionally issued following the bench’s directive on September 24, 2025, will continue to be “subject to the final outcome of the writ appeals” filed by the TGPSC. This status quo is now extended until the next hearing.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin, has scheduled the batch of writ appeals for final hearing on December 22, 2025, without any further adjournment, to ensure an “effective hearing” and resolve the protracted issue.

The hearing on Tuesday was marked by the absence of written submissions from either party in the batch of writ appeals, which the Chief Justice Bench had directed on the last date of hearing. The TGPSC’s writ appeals challenged an earlier ruling by Justice N Rajeshwar Rao on September 9 this year, setting aside the final marks list dated March 10, 2025, and the General Ranking List dated March 30, 2025. The order further directed the TGPSC to re-evaluate all answer scripts of the Group-1 main examinations.