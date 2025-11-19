Minister Uttam urges Centre to accord clearance for irrigation projects

HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday requested Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil to accord immediate clearance to long-pending irrigation projects in the Godavari and Krishna river basins.

Uttam met the Union minister in Delhi and urged him to resolve the issues related to Telangana projects and also ensure that the state gets its rightful share in Krishna and Godavari waters. “The water rights of Telangana should be protected,” the minister told Patil.

Uttam said that the Union government should provide financial assistance for several projects in Telangana that are nearing completion under central schemes.

The detailed project report (DPR) for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project has already been submitted to the Central Water Commission, Uttam said and sought required permissions for the same.

“Out of the proposed 90 tmcft for Palamuru-Rangareddy LIP, immediate approval should be granted for the first phase, involving 45 tmcft under minor irrigation savings,” he told Patil.

“Objections raised with regard to Sammakka Sagar project have already been addressed, so approvals should be given immediately,” he added.