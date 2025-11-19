No ID proof needed for children to get admissions in Telangana schools

HYDERABAD: Children across Telangana can now walk into any school, be it private or government, without a single identity document in hand and still secure admission. Aadhaar, birth certificates, and transfer certificates (TCs) can no longer be used as a barrier, with the School Education Department issuing a clear order: no child should be turned away for lack of documents.

For years, parents have faced frustrating demands, Aadhaar for address and age verification, PAN details, TCs from previous schools and in some cases, an entire file of paperwork.

The issue came to a head during a public hearing organised by the Telangana Education Commission in February, where numerous parents raised concerns about these requirements. Taking note, the commission recommended that the government mandate admissions without any identity proof.

Acting on this recommendation, the School Education Department has now issued an order confirming that students must be admitted even without such proofs. The order cites Section 5(3) of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which mandates that the headmaster or in-charge of the previous school must issue a transfer certificate immediately.

Importantly, a delay in producing a TC cannot be used as a reason to deny or postpone admission, and any official responsible for delaying the issuance of a TC will face disciplinary action.