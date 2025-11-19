Telangana brings MeeSeva to WhatsApp, making 580 services accessible with a tap

HYDERABAD: With just a tap on the mobile phone screen, people across Telangana can now access government services seamlessly. Blending convenience with innovation, the state has brought its flagship MeeSeva platform directly onto WhatsApp, making public services as effortless and familiar as sending a message.
What once required browsing portals or visiting service centres can now be done by simply sending a ‘Hi’ to the MeeSeva WhatsApp number, unlocking everything from birth and death certificates to temple seva bookings and police challan payments.
The government formally launched MeeSeva on WhatsApp on Tuesday, marking a major leap in citizen service delivery. With this rollout, more than 580 government-to-citizen (G2C) services across 38 departments are now accessible through the dedicated WhatsApp number 8096958096. IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the service, calling it a transformative step that “places governance directly in the hands of citizens.”
Developed in partnership with Meta, the WhatsApp service is powered by the Llama conversational AI model, offering instant, guided support. From applying for certificates to tracking applications, making utility payments or accessing municipal services, the chatbot provides step-by-step assistance, easing the process for first-time digital users, senior citizens and rural communities. Work is underway to add Telugu support and voice-based interactions to further widen accessibility.
One chat window for all Telangana public services
Through this single WhatsApp channel, citizens can apply for key certificates such as income, caste, birth, death and residence; make electricity, water and property tax payments; clear police challans; and access GHMC and CDMA services.
Upcoming features include exam hall ticket downloads and results. Application status tracking, grievance redressal and endowment services — such as prasadam and seva bookings and room reservations — are already integrated. A simple “Hi” to 8096 95 8096 opens the full suite of offerings.
Speaking at the launch, Sridhar Babu said Telangana aims to emerge as a national benchmark for people-centric digital governance. “The government is working to make governance participatory, transparent and citizen-driven. Governance should not happen within closed walls. Citizens must be active partners, and technology should bring services to their doorstep,” he said.
He stressed that technology is viewed not merely as software but as a tool of equality, one that ensures digital benefits reach even the remotest communities in Telangana. As part of this vision, the state has set a target to train 10 lakh youths each year in Artificial Intelligence to prepare them for future digital and global opportunities.
“The WhatsApp-based MeeSeva services will soon be available in Telugu and Urdu, and voice-command features are being developed for hands-free access. More departments will be integrated in the coming months,” he informed.
Special Chief Secretary (IT) Sanjay Kumar noted that MeeSeva, currently operating through 108 government-run centres and over 4,500 franchise centres, has already completed more than 20 crore transactions. Bringing these services onto WhatsApp, a platform used widely across the state, would significantly boost accessibility, he said.
Telugu and Urdu interfaces are expected to go live by January 1. He added that the government is training “AI champions” across departments and plans to launch India’s largest AI hub and a Rs 1,000-crore fund of funds for startups by January 2026.