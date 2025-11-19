Telangana brings MeeSeva to WhatsApp, making 580 services accessible with a tap

One chat window for all Telangana public services

Through this single WhatsApp channel, citizens can apply for key certificates such as income, caste, birth, death and residence; make electricity, water and property tax payments; clear police challans; and access GHMC and CDMA services.

Upcoming features include exam hall ticket downloads and results. Application status tracking, grievance redressal and endowment services — such as prasadam and seva bookings and room reservations — are already integrated. A simple “Hi” to 8096 95 8096 opens the full suite of offerings.

Speaking at the launch, Sridhar Babu said Telangana aims to emerge as a national benchmark for people-centric digital governance. “The government is working to make governance participatory, transparent and citizen-driven. Governance should not happen within closed walls. Citizens must be active partners, and technology should bring services to their doorstep,” he said.

He stressed that technology is viewed not merely as software but as a tool of equality, one that ensures digital benefits reach even the remotest communities in Telangana. As part of this vision, the state has set a target to train 10 lakh youths each year in Artificial Intelligence to prepare them for future digital and global opportunities.

“The WhatsApp-based MeeSeva services will soon be available in Telugu and Urdu, and voice-command features are being developed for hands-free access. More departments will be integrated in the coming months,” he informed.

Special Chief Secretary (IT) Sanjay Kumar noted that MeeSeva, currently operating through 108 government-run centres and over 4,500 franchise centres, has already completed more than 20 crore transactions. Bringing these services onto WhatsApp, a platform used widely across the state, would significantly boost accessibility, he said.

Telugu and Urdu interfaces are expected to go live by January 1. He added that the government is training “AI champions” across departments and plans to launch India’s largest AI hub and a Rs 1,000-crore fund of funds for startups by January 2026.