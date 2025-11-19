Telangana government gears up to distribute one crore Indiramma saris

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to distribute one crore saris to one crore women across the state from November 19, marking the birth anniversary of the former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with Women & Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, held a review meeting with the officials concerned. During the meeting, he also checked the designs of saris to be distributed.

Stating that saris were being produced by the weavers of Sircilla, the chief minister instructed the officials to distribute them in two phases as there are delays in their production.

He directed them to complete the distribution of saris in rural areas by December 9 and in urban areas between March 1 and 8.

The chief minister will launch the programme after paying floral tributes at the statue of Indira Gandhi on Necklace Road on Wednesday. Later, he will interact virtually with rural women from the Secretariat.