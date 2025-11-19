Telangana HC quashes 2015 Group-II results, orders revaluation

HYDERABAD: Justice Bheemapaka Nagesh of the Telangana High Court has set aside the final selection list published by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) for the Group-II services recruitment, for which the notification was issued on December 30, 2015, and a supplementary notification on September 1, 2016.

The court held that the results declared by the TGPSC were arbitrary, illegal and in violation of the binding directions issued by a division bench in an earlier writ appeal as well as the recommendations of the Commission’s own Technical Committee dated March 9, 2017.

The batch of petitions, filed by P Prasanna Latha and nine others, and Bokku Sujatha and 14 others, contended that the TGPSC wrongly evaluated the OMR answer sheets of candidates who had admittedly tampered with or used whiteners/erasers in Part-B (comprising answers to 150 questions).

This was done despite explicit directions from the division bench to strictly follow the Technical Committee’s recommendation that such tampered sheets should not be evaluated.

The court concluded that the TGPSC had violated both the letter and spirit of the bench’s order, resulting in manifest injustice to meritorious candidates. Consequently, Justice Nagesh directed the Commission to re-evaluate and finalise the selection strictly in accordance with the bench’s directions and the Technical Committee’s recommendations within eight weeks.