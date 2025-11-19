Telangana leads India in water conservation works

HYDERABAD: Telangana has secured the top position in the Jal Sanchay – Jan Bhagidari (Water Conservation – Public Participation) category at the sixth National Water Awards 2024, announced by the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

The state emerged No. 1 in the country after completing 5,20,362 water conservation works under the nationwide initiative launched by the Central Government in 2024.

In the municipal corporation category, HMWSSB won the second rank and received a Rs 2 crore award for its water conservation efforts.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards to states, districts and institutions recognised for their outstanding performance under the Jal Sanchay – Jan Bhagidari programme.

A total of 100 awards were announced across categories, including three states, 67 districts, six municipal corporations, one urban local body, two partner ministries/departments, two industries, three NGOs, two donors and 14 nodal officers.

The programme aims to strengthen community participation in water conservation.

In the district category (Category 1) for the Southern Zone, Telangana swept the top three awards—Adilabad, Nalgonda and Mancherial—winning a total of 6 crore (Rs 2 crore each).

In Category 2, the districts of Warangal, Nirmal and Jangaon secured the top three positions from the Southern Zone, winning Rs 1 crore each. In Category 3, Bhadradri Kothagudem secured first rank while Mahabubnagar secured third rank, each receiving Rs 25 lakh.