Telangana Speaker to resume hearing on MLAs disqualification petitions today

HYDERABAD: A day after the Supreme Court warned that he should rule on the disqualification pleas against the 10 BRS MLAs who allegedly defected to the Congress within two weeks or face contempt proceedings, Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar scheduled the ongoing oral hearings in those petitions on November 19 and 20.

The Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday released the schedule for oral arguments to be presented before the Speaker, who chairs the tribunal established under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution.

On November 19, the tribunal will take up the petition filed by BRS MLA KP Vivekanand against Bhadrachalam legislator Tellam Venkata Rao. Arguments for the petitioner will be presented first by advocate J Ramachandra Rao, followed by submissions from the respondent’s counsel, T Sharath.

The tribunal will also hear a petition filed by G Jagadish Reddy against Dr Sanjay.

Proceedings on November 20 will begin with Jagadish Reddy’s petition seeking the disqualification of Pocharam Srinivas Reddy.

The last case listed was filed by Kalvakuntla Sanjay against Arekapudi Gandhi.