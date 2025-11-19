Telangana's Medak sub-inspector arrested after trying to flee ACB team during bribe trap

Youth leaders stood at the gate, handing out sweets as if marking a long-awaited victory. Elderly residents gathered with folded hands, saying the moment felt “liberating”, while teenagers lit small strings of crackers along the street. Several locals alleged that the SI had made life miserable for people who walked into the station, routinely demanding money for even the smallest tasks and intimidating those who questioned him.

One man recalled that when he once tried to file a complaint, the SI not only refused to register it but allegedly slapped a counter-case on him and demanded money to “settle the matter”.

For many in the crowd, the celebration was not just about an arrest — it was a release of years of frustration. “He troubled even the poor who came begging for help. Today, he got what he deserved,” a villager said, as cheers rose outside the station.

Rajesh was later produced before the court in Hyderabad, and ACB officials said the complainant’s identity is being kept strictly confidential.

Land surveyor, chainman nabbed while taking Rs 1L

Hyderabad: A mandal surveyor and a chainman attached to the Secunderabad tahsildar’s Office were arrested on Tuesday after ACB officials caught them accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. According to the ACB officials, mandal surveyor Kaluva Kiran Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from a complainant to avoid taking adverse action on a notice issued against the complainant’s property. He is said to have collected the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh through chainman Mekala Bhaskar.