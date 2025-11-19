Telangana's Medak sub-inspector arrested after trying to flee ACB team during bribe trap

MEDAK: A sub-inspector of the Tekmal police station in Medak was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after he was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000. The officer, Rajesh, attempted a dramatic escape when he spotted ACB officials, sprinting out through the back of the station and into nearby fields before being chased down and caught after nearly 20 minutes.
According to officials, the SI had demanded the bribe from a man accused in a theft case, promising to extend favours linked to notices issued under Section 35(3) of the BNSS Act, 2023 and a matter recently settled in the Lok Adalat. Unable to pay the full amount of Rs 40,000 allegedly demanded, the victim approached the ACB. A preliminary Rs 10,000 was handed over earlier this month to confirm the demand, and officers laid the trap when the remaining amount was brought on Tuesday.
What unfolded next outside the Tekmal police station was unlike any routine ACB operation. Word spread within minutes, and dozens of residents rushed to the station, bursting firecrackers, clapping, and cheering as if celebrating a festival.
Youth leaders stood at the gate, handing out sweets as if marking a long-awaited victory. Elderly residents gathered with folded hands, saying the moment felt “liberating”, while teenagers lit small strings of crackers along the street. Several locals alleged that the SI had made life miserable for people who walked into the station, routinely demanding money for even the smallest tasks and intimidating those who questioned him.
One man recalled that when he once tried to file a complaint, the SI not only refused to register it but allegedly slapped a counter-case on him and demanded money to “settle the matter”.
For many in the crowd, the celebration was not just about an arrest — it was a release of years of frustration. “He troubled even the poor who came begging for help. Today, he got what he deserved,” a villager said, as cheers rose outside the station.
Rajesh was later produced before the court in Hyderabad, and ACB officials said the complainant’s identity is being kept strictly confidential.
Land surveyor, chainman nabbed while taking Rs 1L
Hyderabad: A mandal surveyor and a chainman attached to the Secunderabad tahsildar’s Office were arrested on Tuesday after ACB officials caught them accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh. According to the ACB officials, mandal surveyor Kaluva Kiran Kumar had allegedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from a complainant to avoid taking adverse action on a notice issued against the complainant’s property. He is said to have collected the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh through chainman Mekala Bhaskar.