Union minister backs Hyderabad Metro expansion, promises support for Musi project
HYDERABAD: Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that the Central government would participate in the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II expansion project. He said that as per Metro policy, a joint venture should be set up with a 50:50 Centre–state share.
“In Hyderabad, so far the Metro has been run by L&T and the state government as a joint venture project. In future, the state and Central governments will take up the expansion project in PPP mode,” he explained.
Addressing a regional meeting of Urban Development ministers from southern and western states, Khattar said: “I congratulate [Telangana Chief Minister] Revanth Reddy for removing the hurdles to the Hyderabad Metro expansion project. The Centre will fully participate in its development.”
Highlighting the rapid expansion of modern public transport in the country, he noted that Metro Rail projects now operate in 24 cities, covering 1,100 km, compared to only five cities in 2004–05. He added that India is expected to surpass the US in terms of the size of its Metro network in the next two to three years.
On the Musi Riverfront Development Project, he said: “Musi rejuvenation is a long-standing demand. We can’t blame anyone for why it did not happen earlier. Funds can be obtained from the Central government, through investments or from financial institutions like the Asian Development Bank. With these funds, the Musi project will be completed in the coming years.”
“Revanth Reddy has sought our cooperation and support. We will help those who work with us. If you take one step, we will take four. There is no need to worry,” the Union minister said.
Revanth seeks Centre’s help to complete key projects
Attributing rapid urbanisation to migration, Khattar said that by 2027, nearly 50 per cent of India’s population will live in urban areas.
Earlier, Revanth sought the Centre’s assistance in completing several game-changing projects, including Musi rejuvenation, Metro Rail expansion, lifting Godavari water to Hyderabad and the Regional Ring Road, to pave the way for robust economic growth in the state. Outlining the government’s vision to develop Hyderabad into a global city, he said many projects were pending approval and requested Khattar to ensure their immediate clearance.
He briefed the Union minister on the state’s zero-carbon initiatives, including the promotion of electric vehicles and the proposal to introduce 3,000 electric buses in Hyderabad next year. The Future City project, global investments in the new city and the proposed dry port were also discussed at the meeting.
Reiterating that Telangana was not competing with other states in the country, he said: “Our competition is with Singapore, Tokyo, and New York. Achieving this requires the cooperation of the Union government.”
The chief minister added that the state government will release the Telangana Rising Vision Document 2047 on December 9. “We are working with the aim of making Telangana a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and a $3 trillion economy by 2047. We expect Telangana to contribute 10 per cent of the country’s economy,” he said.