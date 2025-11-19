Union minister backs Hyderabad Metro expansion, promises support for Musi project

HYDERABAD: Union Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that the Central government would participate in the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II expansion project. He said that as per Metro policy, a joint venture should be set up with a 50:50 Centre–state share.

“In Hyderabad, so far the Metro has been run by L&T and the state government as a joint venture project. In future, the state and Central governments will take up the expansion project in PPP mode,” he explained.

Addressing a regional meeting of Urban Development ministers from southern and western states, Khattar said: “I congratulate [Telangana Chief Minister] Revanth Reddy for removing the hurdles to the Hyderabad Metro expansion project. The Centre will fully participate in its development.”

Highlighting the rapid expansion of modern public transport in the country, he noted that Metro Rail projects now operate in 24 cities, covering 1,100 km, compared to only five cities in 2004–05. He added that India is expected to surpass the US in terms of the size of its Metro network in the next two to three years.

On the Musi Riverfront Development Project, he said: “Musi rejuvenation is a long-standing demand. We can’t blame anyone for why it did not happen earlier. Funds can be obtained from the Central government, through investments or from financial institutions like the Asian Development Bank. With these funds, the Musi project will be completed in the coming years.”

“Revanth Reddy has sought our cooperation and support. We will help those who work with us. If you take one step, we will take four. There is no need to worry,” the Union minister said.