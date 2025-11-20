Become brand ambassadors for Indiramma sarees: CM Revanth Reddy to women MLAs

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to women members of his Cabinet and women MLAs to become brand ambassadors of Indiramma sarees by wearing them.

He said every woman legislator should wear Indiramma sarees and enhance the self-respect of women.

After paying floral tributes to the statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Necklace Road on Wednesday, her birth anniversary, the chief minister launched a programme to distribute one crore Indiramma sarees to one crore women.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth said that in view of the time-consuming process involved in weaving the sarees, Indiramma sarees will be distributed to the eligible in two phases.

Accordingly, all women beneficiaries in rural areas will be handed over the sarees in the first phase, which will be completed by December 9.

“In the second phase, the distribution of sarees for women in urban areas will begin on March 1 and be completed on March 8, International Women’s Day. As many as 65 lakh sarees will be distributed in this phase alone,” Revanth said.

Stating that the government has launched several schemes for women’s empowerment inspired by Indira Gandhi, the chief minister said that women’s groups are being encouraged to operate petrol pumps, and that 1,000 buses have been leased to self-help groups for the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.