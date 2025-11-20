BRS leader booked for land grab with forged papers in Telangana

NALGONDA/KARIMNAGAR: Choutuppal police have arrested four individuals, including a local politician, for the alleged illegal registration of government land worth approximately Rs 12 crore using forged documents.

The main accused, Choutuppal BRS president Girikati Niranjan Goud, was taken into custody on Wednesday along with revenue senior assistant Rajesh and two others.

The case involves 3.05 acres of government land in Survey No 42 of Dandu Malkapuram village, Choutuppal mandal. According to the police, Goud orchestrated a plan to transfer the land in his name, with attempts beginning in 2022.

Despite fraud allegations surfacing against him in 2023, Goud allegedly used his political influence to manipulate the system. He is accused of creating benami (proxy) entities and successfully obtaining patta (land title) books for the property.

The scam came to light after a court ordered an investigation, acting on a petition filed by victims. The subsequent revenue probe uncovered that Goud had submitted counterfeit ‘13 B’ documents and forged official proceedings to secure the land passbooks, even managing to deceive senior officials.

The investigation conclusively found that all submitted documents were fraudulent, revealing a deliberate attempt to illegally occupy the valuable land by misusing the system.

Based on these findings, the Choutuppal police arrested Goud, Rajesh, and two accomplices for their roles in creating the forged documents.