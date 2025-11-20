BRS leader booked for land grab with forged papers in Telangana

NALGONDA/KARIMNAGAR: Choutuppal police have arrested four individuals, including a local politician, for the alleged illegal registration of government land worth approximately Rs 12 crore using forged documents.
The main accused, Choutuppal BRS president Girikati Niranjan Goud, was taken into custody on Wednesday along with revenue senior assistant Rajesh and two others.
The case involves 3.05 acres of government land in Survey No 42 of Dandu Malkapuram village, Choutuppal mandal. According to the police, Goud orchestrated a plan to transfer the land in his name, with attempts beginning in 2022.
Despite fraud allegations surfacing against him in 2023, Goud allegedly used his political influence to manipulate the system. He is accused of creating benami (proxy) entities and successfully obtaining patta (land title) books for the property.
The scam came to light after a court ordered an investigation, acting on a petition filed by victims. The subsequent revenue probe uncovered that Goud had submitted counterfeit ‘13 B’ documents and forged official proceedings to secure the land passbooks, even managing to deceive senior officials.
The investigation conclusively found that all submitted documents were fraudulent, revealing a deliberate attempt to illegally occupy the valuable land by misusing the system.
Based on these findings, the Choutuppal police arrested Goud, Rajesh, and two accomplices for their roles in creating the forged documents.
Case against CPI leader
One Town police have registered a case against CPI district secretary Panjala Srinivas and three others in connection with a land dispute.
According to police, the case was booked based on a complaint filed by the victim and landowner, Bolla Satyanarayana. The dispute pertains to a 277 sq yard plot, over which the accused allegedly summoned him to the CPI office.
In his complaint, Satyanarayana stated that CPI district secretary Srinivas, along with leaders Koyyada Srujan Kumar, Nyalapatla Raju, Banda Raji Reddy, and Muppidi Rajashekar Reddy, threatened him over the installation of a gate.
He told the police that when the accused questioned him about the compound gate, he informed them that the plot was legally purchased. However, the accused allegedly wrongfully restrained him. They also reportedly demanded that he accept money and vacate the plot.
Fearing for his safety, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered.