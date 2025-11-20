BRS will emerge victorious in GHMC polls: BRS leader KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Wednesday called upon party workers to focus on the forthcoming GHMC polls.

At a review on the factors that led to BRS’ reverses in the Jubilee Hills byelection, he alleged that the ruling Congress won the bypoll through malpractices and bogus votes.

“The ruling party took the support of the police and used money and liquor to win the byelection. It brought people from Karnataka to cast votes, especially in Shaikpet and Erragadda areas,” he alleged.

Expressing confidence that the BRS would emerge victorious in the upcoming GHMC polls, KTR thanked the party cadre for tirelessly campaigning for BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha in the Jubilee Hills bypoll. He said that he would tour the city extensively in order to ensure the victory of the party candidates in the GHMC polls, scheduled in the first quarter of 2026.

The BRS working president said that the party would take up membership drive after the completion of gram panchayat elections in December.

Stating that one should search for what one lost at the same place, KTR called upon the leaders to appoint 10 workers each for 407 polling booths in the Jubilee Hills segment and prepare an army with 4,000 workers. “We have to strengthen our party, where we have lost”, he said.

Moral victory for BRS: Harish

Former minister T Harish Rao said that though the Congress won in the Jubilee Hills ‘technically’, the ‘moral victory’ belongs to BRS. There was no need to be disheartened after the defeat, he said and recalled that the party got just 18,000 votes in Jubilee Hills in Lok Sabha elections and got over 75,000 in the recent bypoll. This was because of the hard work of the cadre, he said.

Sensing that the Congress was losing the trust of Muslims, the party had hurriedly inducted Azharuddin into the Cabinet, Harish Rao said.