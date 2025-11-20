CM Revanth set to launch intensive review of his two years in office

HYDERABAD: As the Congress government approaches the completion of two years in office, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to launch an intensive, department-wise performance review beginning November 24 and continuing through the end of the month.

The high-level exercise aims to evaluate progress under flagship programmes, identify gaps in implementation, and set concrete targets for the remainder of the current financial year. The chief minister intends to use the review sessions to streamline governance, accelerate pending initiatives, and recalibrate priorities where needed.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the General Administration Department (GAD) instructed all departments to submit a concise note and a brief presentation by the evening of November 21. The memo — marked “Most Urgent” and accessed by this newspaper — was issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao.

Each department has been directed to prepare an eight-page note outlining its mandate, major schemes and flagship programmes, along with reforms undertaken since December 2023. The document must also capture achievements over the past two years using both physical and financial indicators benchmarked against approved targets.

Departments have further been asked to detail year-wise expenditure patterns, levels of fund utilisation, innovations introduced, success stories achieved and any notable recognitions received during the period.