Cotton trading resumes at Telangana's Enumamula market after three-day halt as private buyers return

WARANGAL: After a three-day pause, cotton trading resumed at Enumamula Agricultural Market in Warangal on Wednesday, drawing farmers in large numbers to one of Asia’s biggest cotton hubs. The market buzzed with activity and heavy cotton arrivals, as private traders quickly restarted purchases, offering hope tempered with frustration for those awaiting fair prices.
The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) had previously restricted purchases, leading to a three-day closure of the market. Market authorities and members of the Telangana Cotton Millers and Traders Welfare Association approached Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to resolve issues around cotton allocations to ginning mills across the state.
Following several meetings, the state government decided to address the concerns of cotton purchasers and ginning mills, reopening the Enumamula Agricultural Market for cotton trading. Private traders immediately began buying large quantities of cotton. CCI has set a price of Rs 8,100 per quintal for cotton with 8% to 12% moisture content, while authorities are refusing to purchase cotton exceeding this moisture level.
When the TNIE visited the market, officials reported that 2,000 bags of cotton had arrived on Wednesday and measures were in place to ensure smooth sales for farmers.
Demand for fair price
While the displayed MSP was Rs 6,830 per quintal among the 105 licensed traders, the maximum offered was Rs 6,300 and the minimum was Rs 5,000. Speaking to the TNIE, P Madhusudan, a farmer from Raiparthy mandal, said, “Private traders are buying below the MSP of Rs 6,830 decided by the government. They are paying only Rs 6,100 in the market, which means we are losing Rs 730 per quintal. The state government needs to ensure MSP rates for cotton to benefit farmers.”
Islawath Jeeva, a farmer from Wardhanapeta mandal, expressed his frustration over the situation. “I invested Rs 1 lakh to cultivate cotton on four acres, but the yield was far below expectations, and recent heavy rains damaged the crop further. Now we are not getting a fair price. Whatever the private traders are offering isn’t even enough to pay the labourers. Cotton farmers have suffered heavy losses this season,” he said.
When TNIE attempted to contact Enumamula Agricultural Market Secretary R Mallesham, he was not available for comment.