Cotton trading resumes at Telangana's Enumamula market after three-day halt as private buyers return

WARANGAL: After a three-day pause, cotton trading resumed at Enumamula Agricultural Market in Warangal on Wednesday, drawing farmers in large numbers to one of Asia’s biggest cotton hubs. The market buzzed with activity and heavy cotton arrivals, as private traders quickly restarted purchases, offering hope tempered with frustration for those awaiting fair prices.

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) had previously restricted purchases, leading to a three-day closure of the market. Market authorities and members of the Telangana Cotton Millers and Traders Welfare Association approached Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao to resolve issues around cotton allocations to ginning mills across the state.

Following several meetings, the state government decided to address the concerns of cotton purchasers and ginning mills, reopening the Enumamula Agricultural Market for cotton trading. Private traders immediately began buying large quantities of cotton. CCI has set a price of Rs 8,100 per quintal for cotton with 8% to 12% moisture content, while authorities are refusing to purchase cotton exceeding this moisture level.

When the TNIE visited the market, officials reported that 2,000 bags of cotton had arrived on Wednesday and measures were in place to ensure smooth sales for farmers.