Culture of western India to be on show in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will get a chance to see the art, culture, and traditions of India’s western states at the second Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, to be held at Rashtrapati Nilayam. A poster for the event was released on Wednesday.
Organised with support from the Ministries of Culture, Tourism, and Textiles, the Mahotsav will be held from November 22 to 30. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate it on Friday. The event will focus on the cultural and food practices of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Last year’s Mahotsav, which highlighted the north-eastern states, saw over 1.5 lakh visitors. Officials expect more than one lakh visitors this year.
Officials said pavilions from all participating states and Union Territories will offer handicrafts, handlooms, and other products. Items on display will include Kutch Bandhani from Gujarat; Kota Doria sarees and Pattu cotton weaves from Rajasthan; Kolhapuri chappals and Paithani sarees from Maharashtra; and Kumbi sarees from Goa.
The cultural programme, Pashchimalop, will include Dhol Tasha and Lezim from Maharashtra, Kaalbeliya and Laal Angi Gair from Rajasthan, Talvaar Raas and Garba from Gujarat, Samai and Ghumat Vadan from Goa, and Bhovaada from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
A food court will serve dishes from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra. The ‘literary corner’ will host a book exhibition and sessions with Sahitya Akademi awardees such as Kirtida Brahmbhatt, Nayana Adarkar and Suresh Sawant. The event will also have a live craft demonstration area, a GI-tagged product section, a digital selfie area and a youth activity zone.
Speaking to the TNIE, Kumar Samresh, Public Relations Officer, Rashtrapati Bhavan, said the Mahotsav will bring the western states’ culture to Hyderabad in one place. Around 82 handicraft artisans, 56 handloom artisans, nearly 250 cultural performers and about 15 stalls will take part. A studio kitchen for live cooking demos and a stall on tourism in the western states are new additions this year.
The Mahotsav will be open to the public from 10 am to 8 pm from November 22 to 30. Visitors can book slots on the Rashtrapati Bhavan website. Entry is free, and on-the-spot booking will be available at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum.