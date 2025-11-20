Culture of western India to be on show in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will get a chance to see the art, culture, and traditions of India’s western states at the second Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav, to be held at Rashtrapati Nilayam. A poster for the event was released on Wednesday.

Organised with support from the Ministries of Culture, Tourism, and Textiles, the Mahotsav will be held from November 22 to 30. President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate it on Friday. The event will focus on the cultural and food practices of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Last year’s Mahotsav, which highlighted the north-eastern states, saw over 1.5 lakh visitors. Officials expect more than one lakh visitors this year.

Officials said pavilions from all participating states and Union Territories will offer handicrafts, handlooms, and other products. Items on display will include Kutch Bandhani from Gujarat; Kota Doria sarees and Pattu cotton weaves from Rajasthan; Kolhapuri chappals and Paithani sarees from Maharashtra; and Kumbi sarees from Goa.

The cultural programme, Pashchimalop, will include Dhol Tasha and Lezim from Maharashtra, Kaalbeliya and Laal Angi Gair from Rajasthan, Talvaar Raas and Garba from Gujarat, Samai and Ghumat Vadan from Goa, and Bhovaada from Dadra and Nagar Haveli.