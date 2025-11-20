Government to find markets for products made by women: CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the state government is in advanced talks with Amazon to secure a national and international online market for products crafted by Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

The move, he said, is aimed at increasing income, scaling up women-led enterprises, and positioning Telangana’s SHG network on the global e-commerce map.

The chief minister made the announcement while interacting with women’s groups via video-conference from the Secretariat on the occasion of former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary.

Revanth directed district collectors to appoint a special officer for each Assembly constituency to oversee the large-scale distribution of sarees under the “Mahila Unnati – Telangana Pragati” programme. He stressed that the initiative should be celebrated in a festive atmosphere across all mandal headquarters. MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives must be invited to participate, he said.

He said sarees for all rural women aged 18 and above must be distributed between November 19 and December 9, with 65 lakh sarees having already been made available for the exercise. In the second phase, another 35 lakh sarees will be distributed in urban areas from March 1 to 8.

To ensure transparency and build a comprehensive socio-economic database, collectors have also been instructed to maintain the Social, Economic, Educational, Employment and Political Caste Survey (SEEEPEC) data and collect Aadhaar details while carrying out facial recognition during the saree distribution.