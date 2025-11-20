Hyderabad youth tortured in Myanmar cyberslavery camp hospitalised after return

HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old man who recently returned to Hyderabad after months in a cyberslavery camp is undergoing treatment for multiple health problems in a government hospital in the city.

According to his family, the victim was forced to work 12 to 14 hours a day and subjected to punishments such as electric shocks, beatings and prolonged periods without food.

The family said he had been lured with the promise of an overseas job by a man identified as Rehan Baig. Trusting him, the youth agreed to travel abroad. Once there, he was allegedly moved across locations, cut off from communication, and kept in inhumane conditions which left parts of his body “not functioning properly”. Since the victim was unable to file a complaint himself, his uncle approached the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB).

The family’s association with Rehan began in 2016 when the victim’s mother travelled to Saudi Arabia for work through him. She returned in 2021.

In 2023, Rehan contacted her again, seeking “boys willing to work in Europe as waiters”. She put forward her son and paid Rehan Rs 5.4 lakh as commission. After this, he avoided them and provided no clear job details. He later told them there was an IT job in Thailand offering a salary of Rs 50,000, and assured them that travel tickets and documents would be arranged by the company.

In May 2025, the youth left for Thailand. On arrival, he said he was shuttled in several vehicles and taken across the Thailand–Myanmar border at Mae Sot. After crossing into Myawaddy, he was transported to a compound where he was forced to work for a fraud network run by Chinese handlers, carrying out online scams.