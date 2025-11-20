Prepare investor-friendly plans for Telangana Rising Global Summit: DCM Mallu Bhatti

HYDERABAD: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has stated that the aim of conducting Telangana Rising Global Summit is not only to showcase the state’s wealth, resources and investment potential to the world but also to clearly explain how these opportunities can be converted into action. He directed officials to prepare investor-friendly plans and incorporate them into the Vision Document.

On Wednesday, along with ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Seethakka and Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, the deputy CM held a meeting with officials to discuss the preparation of the Telangana Rising Vision Document–2047 and arrangements for the summit.

During the meeting, Vikramarka said that the state government has entered into an official agreement with the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, for preparing the Vision Document. Nodal officers from various departments have already been appointed and based on the information provided by them, ISB has completed its preliminary groundwork, he explained.

“The Global Summit is scheduled to be held on December 8-9. With limited time available, officials should focus completely on bringing the Vision Document to its final stage. To realise this ambitious goal, departmental work must be structured and systematic,” he said and advised all departmental secretaries to meet their respective ministers, gather suggestions, and include them in the Vision Document.

He said that to outline the future roadmap, experts in various fields across the country and CEOs of globally recognised companies are being invited to the summit.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, secretaries of all the departments will consult their ministers and take the Vision Document to its final stage. Thereafter, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will spend three days reviewing and finalising it.