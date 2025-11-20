Stop false propaganda or face action, warns BJP state chief Ramchander Rao

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Wednesday warned of strict action against those spreading fake and fraudulent news on social media against the party and its leaders.

Addressing a joint meeting of BJP Legal Cell, IT Cell and social media team at the party office here, he said they would file cases and send Congress and BRS leaders to jail for spreading false propaganda against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leaders.

He alleged that the Congress and BRS were engaged in false propaganda against BJP leaders through fake accounts created by their IT Cells and social media teams because the party is growing stronger every day.

“The trust in the BJP is increasing among the public and there is widespread discussion among the people that the party should come to power in Telangana,” he claimed.

He alleged that some individuals belonging to the BRS and Congress were using social media to spread fake news to demoralise BJP workers. “The state BJP cell has already filed Rs 5 crore defamation cases against some YouTube channels spreading fake news. If you have the courage, come out into the public arena and face us,” Ramchander Rao said.