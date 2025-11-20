Suicide is haram, not martyrdom, says AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday condemned a video clip circulating on social media that purportedly shows Delhi blast accused describing suicide bombing as an act of martyrdom.

He also wrote on X: “There is an undated video of Delhi blasts accused Umar Nabi justifying suicide bombing as “martyrdom”... Suicide is haram in Islam and the killing of innocents is a grave sin. This is terrorism and nothing else. During Operation Sindoor @AmitShah had assured Parliament that no local Kashmiri had joined terror groups in the last six months. Who is accountable for the failure to detect this group?”

Referring to the bus accident involving Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad in Saudi Arabia, Asaduddin said that he had spoken to the Ambassador and that the Saudi Arabian authorities were coordinating with the victims’ family members.