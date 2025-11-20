Telangana governor Jishnu Dev Varma gives go-ahead to prosecute KTR in Formula E race case

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has given consent for the prosecution of BRS working president KT Rama Rao in connection with the Formula E race case.

Now, the ACB will file a chargesheet against the then Municipal Administration Minister Rama Rao, the then Municipal Administration Secretary Arvind Kumar, and former Chief Engineer of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) BLN Reddy in the Rs 54-crore alleged quid pro quo case.

Municipal Administration Secretary Dana Kishore lodged a formal complaint with the ACB on October 18, 2024. In his complaint, he informed the ACB about alleged irregularities in the Formula E race agreement, including the payment of Rs 54.88 crore—reportedly in violation of RBI rules—to Formula E Operations Limited (FEO) by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), without obtaining the approval of the State Cabinet.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, during the recent Jubilee Hills bypoll campaign, alleged that although the State government had sought the Governor’s permission to prosecute KT Rama Rao, now the Sircilla MLA, the Raj Bhavan kept the file pending for over two months.

However, Rama Rao stated that it was a flimsy case and that there was no need to obtain the Raj Bhavan’s approval to prosecute him, as a chargesheet had already been filed.