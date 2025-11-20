Telangana HC directs officials not to interfere in Guttala Begumpet property

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has directed the state government not to interfere with the peaceful possession of 10 acres and 20 guntas in Survey No. 16, Guttala Begumpet, Serilingampally mandal, without following due process. The case was adjourned to December 23.

The interim order came on a writ petition by Y Anthi Reddy and eight others, who said HYDRAA officials were trying to disturb their possession without notices or legal procedure. The respondents include the Principal Secretary (MA&UD), the HYDRAA Commissioner, and the GHMC Commissioner.

Additional Advocate General Md Imran Khan sought time to get instructions from the government.

The court noted that the land had been regularised under G.O. 455 as per a May 7, 2010, endorsement, yet officials were now treating it as government land. Observing that the petitioners appeared prima facie to be the owners, the judge restrained authorities from disturbing their possession without due process.