Two childless couples bring home infants week apart in Andhra; probe underway

NALGONDA: When an Anganwadi worker in Mansing tanda of Damaracherla mandal went door to door for a routine survey, the worker did not expect to stumble into a mystery involving two couples, both childless for years, who had brought home newborns within a span of one week.

According to officials, one infant is a boy believed to have been brought from the Sagar mandal area, while the other, a girl, is said to have come from Tripuraram mandal.

The discovery prompted the Child Welfare department and the police to launch a joint investigation. Officials say they are now trying to determine whether this is a case of illegal infant purchase or an unrecognised private adoption arrangement with no legal sanction.

“Both couples are claiming the babies as their own. However, we have filed a complaint with the Wadepally police requesting that both infants be shifted to Shishu Gruha until the inquiry is completed,” ICDS officer N Ganesh told the TNIE.

Police officials say they are examining all possibilities, including who brought the infants to both couples, whether they were purchased or legally adopted.