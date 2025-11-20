Villagers demanding safety steps amid ‘chaotic’ NH-563 upgradation in Telangana

KARIMNAGAR: Vehicular movement on NH-563, especially the 68-km stretch between Karimnagar and Warangal, continues to face major hurdles due to ongoing upgradation work. At several points, the road narrows and two-way traffic is temporarily diverted onto a single lane, confusing new travellers and increasing the risk of accidents.

In some areas, farmers have blocked parts of the road to dry-harvested grain. Several stretches also have poor diversions, and with little monitoring, vehicles on the correct route often meet wrong-side drivers coming from the opposite direction, making the stretch unsafe.

In recent weeks, villagers blocked the highway for a brief period, alleging that widening and construction were being carried out without safety measures or consultation with locals. They complained about dust, frequent accidents and the lack of alternative routes, which affected commuters, farmers and students.

Raju, a regular driver on the route, said potholes near diversion points have become dangerous, especially at night, leading to vehicle damage. A two-wheeler rider said dust levels are causing health problems and noted the lack of monitoring or traffic guidance, leading some vehicles to enter service roads by mistake.

Villagers have asked authorities to fix issues related to drainage, access roads and compensation for affected families, and to ensure proper safety and traffic management until the project is completed.